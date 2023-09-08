Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Trading Down 24.1 %

Torrid stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

