TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,856,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of TotalEnergies worth $463,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $63.86 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

