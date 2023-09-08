TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st.

TCON stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

