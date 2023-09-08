Traders Buy Large Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Put Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,027 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 281% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $25,832,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock remained flat at $24.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,615. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

