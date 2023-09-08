Traders Purchase Large Volume of Travere Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,393% compared to the typical volume of 413 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Travere Therapeutics
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 174,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,655. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AI 2.0 is here: How to Invest in a generational opportunity
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Baker Hughes, Pioneer, Diamondback: Energy Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.