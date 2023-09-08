Traders Purchase Large Volume of Travere Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,393% compared to the typical volume of 413 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travere Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 174,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,655. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.