Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) COO James H. Hardy, Jr. Sells 6,525 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 940,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Traeger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COOK stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

