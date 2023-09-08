TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 75% Higher

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shot up 75% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,363,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,556% from the average session volume of 142,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

