Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Truist Financial worth $121,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 874.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

