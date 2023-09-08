Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.1 %

TNP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,669. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $563.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.