UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.84.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,261 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

