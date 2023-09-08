Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,129,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $416.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

