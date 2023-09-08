Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 41.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

