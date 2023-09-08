United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after buying an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,439,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 234,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $28.44 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

