United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

