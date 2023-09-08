United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

