UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.
Institutional Trading of UTStarcom
An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.