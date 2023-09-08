Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Up 2.8%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.82 and last traded at $140.00. Approximately 438,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,075,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.25.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

