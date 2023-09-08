Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,289.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.