Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Down 19.4 %

VRNT stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verint Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

