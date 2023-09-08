Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $52,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. 2,858,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,688,586. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

