Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

