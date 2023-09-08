Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 5,403 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.