Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 4.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 133,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,111,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.