Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Position Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Village Super Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.6 %

VLGEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 1,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,244. The stock has a market cap of $330.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.36. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

