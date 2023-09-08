W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $713,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

NYSE GWW opened at $691.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $735.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

