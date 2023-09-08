Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $163.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.