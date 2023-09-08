Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.32. 2,012,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,213,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

