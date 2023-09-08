Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Sell Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.66.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

