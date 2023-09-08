Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 2.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 9.10% of HealthEquity worth $452,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4,772.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.