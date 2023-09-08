Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 109,979 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for 2.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $415,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.99. 10,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $232.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

