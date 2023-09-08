Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 119,097 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,097 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $282,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 393.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 399,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,156. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.