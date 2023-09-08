Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 84,598 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,598 shares during the period. Kadant accounts for 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 12.41% of Kadant worth $302,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,221 shares of company stock worth $706,269 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

