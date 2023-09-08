Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOSGF. HSBC lowered shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
