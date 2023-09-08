Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -148.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

