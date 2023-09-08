Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 384,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,478,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

