WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $2.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00242090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

