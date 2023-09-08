Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

WSR stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

