Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Purchases A$12,540.16 in Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown bought 391,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,540.16 ($8,090.43).

Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Wisr Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 104.17, a current ratio of 185.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,369.55.

About Wisr

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.

