Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

