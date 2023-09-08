Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.5-102.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.29 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.76.

YEXT stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

