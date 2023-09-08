ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

