123,278 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 123,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

