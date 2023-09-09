140,121 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for 11.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC owned about 1.15% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 353,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 164,401 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,426,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,552,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

