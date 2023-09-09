155,050 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 2,120,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,783. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.