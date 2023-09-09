17,625 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

