2,136,068 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,136,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 308.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.0 %

HLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,997. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

