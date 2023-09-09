23,800 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,919. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

