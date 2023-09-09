31,583 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 99,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ball Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
