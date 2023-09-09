350 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $518.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average is $542.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.