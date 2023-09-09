37,147 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 14.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $372.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.65 and a 200-day moving average of $346.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

